Longtime St. Louis Alderman Jack Coatar, who opted not to run for re-election, moving away

Jack Coater being interviewed for president Board of Aldermen.

ST. LOUIS — A longtime St. Louis alderman and fixture in Soulard is moving to Florida.

Jack Coatar, of counsel at Spencer Fane LLP, said he'll move to Tampa, Florida, with a target date of the end of September. His home in Soulard is listed for sale by Marybeth Wallace.

Coatar said his wife, Susan, a former Centene Corp. staffer, has been working for Tampa-based Better Health Group, and commuting back and forth between St. Louis. That's been hard, he said, with their 13-month-old son.

Coatar's parents also live in Venice, Florida, he said.

A Saint Louis University School of Law graduate, Coatar grew up in the Chicago area and graduated high school in Overland Park, Kansas.

