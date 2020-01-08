St. Louis among best cities for remote workers

St. Louis landed at No. 8 of 25 cities in FinanceBuzz's list, with its best rankings coming in the cost of living, delivery options and parks per capita categories

ST. LOUIS — More people are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic this year — but which cities are best for remote workers?

FinanceBuzz set out to find the best cities for remote workers by looking at six main factors, including cost of living, Wi-Fi speed, delivery options, parks per capita, proximity to a major airport and affordable three-plus-bedroom homes on the market.

St. Louis landed at No. 8 of 25 cities in FinanceBuzz's list, with its best rankings coming in the cost of living, delivery options and parks per capita categories. St. Louis ranked 4th, 4th and 5th for cost of living, delivery options and parks per capita, respectively. Its worst ranking was in the affordable three-plus-bedroom homes category — at No. 20.

"St. Louis has a low cost of living and plenty of green space worth enjoying, including one of the biggest urban parks in the nation, which also features a greenhouse filled with floral displays," the ranking said. "STL's food scene is growing, and you'll find everything from fine dining to frozen custard."

Another Missouri city topped the ranking with high marks for Wi-Fi speed, cost of living, airport proximity, delivery options and parks per capita. Kansas City came in at No. 1 — despite its No. 19 ranking for affordable three-plus-bedroom homes.

"A low cost of living and above average broadband speeds make Kansas City ideal for remote work, and you'll find a vibrant arts scene and plenty of options for dining," the ranking said.

Other cities appearing in the ranking include Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Nashville and Cleveland.

Cost of living accounted for 40% of the final ranking, while Wi-Fi speed accounted for 20%, and delivery options, parks per capita, proximity to a major airport and affordable three-plus-bedroom homes on the market all accounted for 10% each.

Click here for the full ranking.