St. Louis Anheuser-Busch distributor to acquire central Missouri company

Grey Eagle Distributors is acquiring Mullally Distributing Co. of Cuba, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis beer distributor and one of the region’s largest privately held companies will grow its distribution area with the acquisition of a central Missouri company.

Grey Eagle Distributors is acquiring Mullally Distributing Co. of Cuba, Missouri, officials said in a release. The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, will increase Grey Eagle’s case count by one million for a total of 10 million cases sold annually. The deal is expected to close this month subject to supplier approval.

“Mullally Distributing is a first-class operation,” said David Stokes, president and CEO of Grey Eagle Distributors. “We are excited to welcome the organization into the Grey Eagle family. The close proximity of the territory, many shared customers and the great employees make this acquisition a perfect fit.”

The addition of Mullally’s market, which includes the cities of Cuba, Sullivan and Rolla across six counties, will give Grey Eagle and its employees the opportunity to grow and provide long-term stability, Stokes added. Grey Eagle officials said 25 Mullally employees will make the transition in the deal.

The Mullally acquisition is Grey Eagle’s fourth under Stokes. Over the past 11 years, Grey Eagle has acquired similar companies in Washington and Desloge, Missouri, and Belleville, Illinois. Grey Eagle is the largest distributor of Anheuser-Busch products in Missouri.