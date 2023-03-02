New St. Louis animation studio Composition Media lands 'multimillion-dollar' deal to produce anime-style series

Their first project together will be the adaptation of the comic "Black Sands: The Seven Kingdoms" into an anime-style TV series.

OLIVETTE, Mo. — An Olivette-based animation studio launched in March on Thursday said it has reached a "multimillion-dollar" production deal with a comic book publisher.

Composition Media, led by Carl Reed, is partnering with Black Sands Entertainment, a collaboration that will bring together a Black-owned animation shop and Black-owned comics publisher with a goal to "set a new standard for high-quality content that celebrates African heritage and empowers Black youth."

Exact financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

