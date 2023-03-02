x
New St. Louis animation studio Composition Media lands 'multimillion-dollar' deal to produce anime-style series

Their first project together will be the adaptation of the comic "Black Sands: The Seven Kingdoms" into an anime-style TV series.
Credit: SLBJ
Composition Media, an Olivette-based animation studio, is partnering with comics publisher Black Sands Entertainment to produce an anime-style TV series of the comic book "Black Sands: The Seven Kingdoms." Black Sands Entertainment.

OLIVETTE, Mo. — An Olivette-based animation studio launched in March on Thursday said it has reached a "multimillion-dollar" production deal with a comic book publisher.

Composition Media, led by Carl Reed, is partnering with Black Sands Entertainment, a collaboration that will bring together a Black-owned animation shop and Black-owned comics publisher with a goal to "set a new standard for high-quality content that celebrates African heritage and empowers Black youth."

Exact financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Their first project together will be the adaptation of the comic "Black Sands: The Seven Kingdoms" into an anime-style TV series.

In a news release, the company said the partnership is designed to leverage each company's strengths: "the creative vision and storytelling prowess" of Black Sands and Composition Media's "imaginative and artistic expertise in anime production."

