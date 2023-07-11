St. Louis animation studio lands exclusive deal with Nickelodeon

Both companies said the deal underscores their commitment to creating content featuring diverse voices, in front of and behind the camera.

ST. LOUIS — Lion Forge Entertainment said it reached a deal with Nickelodeon that will give the St. Louis-based film and animation studio an exclusive link to one of the biggest names in children's entertainment.

The "first-look deal" means Nickelodeon will have the first right of refusal to produce any of Lion Forge's kids and family content, including animated series, feature films, short-form or digital content.

The deal gives Lion Forge the option to co-finance and serve as the animation studio for projects it brings to Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon said the deal can also lead to it bringing intellectual property from both Nickelodeon and Paramount to Lion Forge to develop.

In a news release, both companies said the deal underscores their commitment to creating content featuring diverse voices, in front of and behind the camera. Lion Forge, one of a small group of Black-owned animation studios in the U.S., focuses its work on diverse storytelling.

