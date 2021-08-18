These 50 St. Louis-area companies made the Inc. 5000 list this year

The publication ranks U.S.-based for-profit private, independent companies by their revenue growth from 2017 to 2020

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is well-represented on this year's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies, with 50 area firms on the ranking.

That's up from just 40 companies in the region that made the list in 2020.

To appear on the Inc. 5000 ranking, companies must apply and submit their revenue figures. The publication ranks U.S.-based for-profit private, independent companies by their revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Companies must have revenue of at least $100,000 in 2017, with minimum revenue for 2020 of $2 million.

Among the 5,000 companies on this year's list, the average median three-year growth rate jumped to 543%, with median revenue reaching $11.1 million. Combined, the companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years, officials said.

The top-ranking firm in the St. Louis region this year is ND2A Group, a website building and web content business that came in at No. 298, with revenue growth of 1,545%. The company came in at No. 43 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with three-year revenue growth of 6,594%.

Missouri's top-ranked company was construction services business Vector Force Development of Grandview at No. 151, reporting 2,786% growth in revenue. The top-ranked Illinois company was MoLo Solutions, a Chicago-based logistics company, at No. 41, with revenue growth of 7,597%.

Overall, the top-ranked company nationwide on the Inc. 5000 is Human Bees, a Lathrop, California-based recruiting and staffing firm whose revenue grew 48,345% from 2017 to 2020.

“Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing,” Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said in a statement. “This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”