These St. Louis-area companies rank among Fortune’s ‘most admired’

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis-area businesses made Fortune magazine’s 2022 list of the world’s most admired companies.

The magazine collaborates with consulting firm Korn Ferry, to rate by reputation the largest U.S. companies, along with the biggest non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500. About 3,740 executives, directors and securities analysts were asked to score companies on criteria including investment value, social responsibility and the companies' ability to attract talent.

This year 333 companies made Fortune's list of the most admired, with only the top 50 companies ranked by order and the remainder sorted by industry.

The St. Louis-area companies on Fortune's 2022 list of the world’s most admired companies are:

Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC), the Clayton-based provider of managed health care programs, was No. 4 in health care (insurance and managed care) sector. Centene is the St. Louis region’s largest public company, with over $111 billion in 2020 revenue.

Graybar, the Clayton-based employee-owned wholesale distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products, is No. 4 among in the wholesalers/diversified sector. Employee-owned Graybar is among St. Louis' largest privately held companies, reporting 2020 revenue of $7.3 billion.

Edward Jones, the Des Peres-based financial advisory firm owned by its partners, came in at No. 5 in the securities and asset management sector. With 2020 revenue of $10.2 billion, partner-owned Edward Jones is among the region’s largest privately held companies.