St. Louis-area hospital receives more than $8.4M from businessman's estate

"Thanks to the generosity of donors like Mr. Harty, our hospital can provide care to help children beyond the limits of their insurance"

ST. LOUIS — Shriners Hospital for Children - St. Louis has received more than $8.4 million from the estate of a well-known southeast Missouri businessman and philanthropist.

Norman Harty, a resident of Dexter, Missouri, was the president and owner of 10 branches of First Commercial Bank across southeast Missouri. Harty, who passed away in 2017, also founded N.B. Harty Contractors.

"Thanks to the generosity of donors like Mr. Harty, our hospital can provide care to help children beyond the limits of their insurance and ensure confidence they are receiving the best care possible," Dr. Scott Luhmann, chief of staff, said in a statement.

Harty supported his community and dedicated much of his time to the Three Rivers Shrine Club and to Shriners Hospitals for Children, officials said. His gift to the St. Louis hospital will help support orthopedic health care for children, regardless of their family's ability to pay, the hospital said.

Shriners Hospital for Children, which has more than 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, is a nonprofit organization and relies on donations, officials said. The health care system had 2017 revenue of $838.3 million, according to a most recently available Form 990.

Harty attended Southeast Missouri State University and Williams Baptist College, eventually earning a degree from Arkansas University, according to an obituary. He also served in the U.S. Army.

Southeast Missouri businessman leaves more than $8.4 million to St. Louis-area hospital.​ https://t.co/7Cr7ZCfIJ2 — STLBusinessJournal (@stlouisbiz) July 10, 2020



