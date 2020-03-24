ST. LOUIS — The Embassy Suites by Hilton near the St. Charles Convention Center has closed, according to recordings at the business. It's the first known hotel closure in the region because of coronavirus.

A recorded message by the 296-room hotel at 2 Convention Center Blvd., known as Embassy Suites St. Louis St. Charles, said, "As a result of the health and financial crisis and its impact on our business, we have been forced to suspend our operations until further notice."

Another message from the facility's manager, Tim Lewin, said it anticipated reopening April 1, but he said "that could change."

Owner Atrium Hospitality, of Georgia, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Robert O'Loughlin, CEO of Lodging Hospitality Management, a large hotel operator in the St. Louis region, said last week that occupancy had plummeted to 20%, from the typical 80%. He said Saturday that the company's properties had not closed, but he didn't rule it out.

The hotel industry last week asked the federal government for a $150 billion bailout as the virus chilled travel. Some $100 billion would go to pay workers while $50 billion would go to debt service.

O'Loughlin said Saturday "there is talk of federal loans to help reopen hotels as part of a bailout."

