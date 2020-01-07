St. Louis-area manufacturer invests $3M to expand in St. Charles

"This expansion will not only benefit our customers, but it shows our commitment to our employees and will give them a secure workplace for another 20+ years"

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Holtec Gas Systems, a designer and manufacturer of advanced nitrogen generators, is investing around $3 million to purchase and update a 50,000-square-foot facility for an expansion in St. Charles.

Earlier this month, the company moved out of a nearly 7,000-square-foot facility in Chesterfield.

"This investment will provide much needed space for growth, improved efficiency and expand our capabilities to manufacture larger nitrogen generators," Thorstein Holt, president of the company, said in a statement. "This expansion will not only benefit our customers, but it shows our commitment to our employees and will give them a secure workplace for another 20+ years."

Holtec worked with the Missouri Department of Economic Development's International Trade and Investment Office to strengthen its international marketing strategy, officials said. The expansion will give the company "greater opportunities to fulfill international orders and requests."

"The Missouri business community has been resilient during this pandemic," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a statement. "Holtec Gas Systems is a great example of the hardworking businesses, which are skillfully navigating the challenges of Covid-19. The Holtec expansion is a good sign that Missouri's economy is recovering and will come out of this even stronger than before."

The company offers a wide range of standard and custom nitrogen generators based on advanced membrane and Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technologies for domestic and international markets, officials said.