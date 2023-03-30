St. Louis nominees do no advance in 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards

Three chefs, a trio of restaurateurs, a bakery and a bar were named semifinalists for the culinary world’s top prize in January.

ST. LOUIS — None of the St. Louis-area chefs, restaurateurs or establishments named as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards have advanced to the next round.

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced the finalists for its 2023 restaurant and chef awards, and despite six nominations, none from the St. Louis culinary community were selected to advance to the final.

The list of St. Louis-area semifinalist nominees included three local chefs that were named semifinalists in the Best Chef Midwest competition, which includes chefs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Nominees in the category included Nick Bognar, who on Tuesday opened his highly anticipated second restaurant concept. He was previously named a James Beard Rising Star Chef nominee in 2019 and 2020.

