Students at these St. Louis-area universities have highest average debt in the region

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's average student loan debt per borrower increased from $29,223 in 2018 to $29,613 in 2019, according to an annual report by LendEDU. Nationally, student loan debt ballooned to $1.67 trillion, up from $1.52 trillion.

Of the 12 Missouri undergraduate private and public schools analyzed, one university in the St. Louis region was found to have one of the highest student loan debt averages in the state. Saint Louis University came in at No. 10 in Missouri with average student loan debt of $34,188 for 2019.

Only two other schools had higher average debt than SLU — Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, and Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri — at $35,920 and $37,801, respectively.

Here's how the rest of Missouri's universities ranked within the state:

No. 9: William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri, with average student debt of $33,704

No. 8: Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, with average student debt of $31,560

No. 7: Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, with average student debt of $29,691

No. 6: University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, with average student debt of $27,385

No. 5: Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, with average student debt $26,198

No. 4: Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, with average student debt of $25,660

No. 3: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, with average student debt of $25,380

No. 2: Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri, with average student debt of $23,979

No. 1: Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri, with average student debt of $22,053

