ST. LOUIS — The 12 largest wineries in the St. Louis area produced 89,031 cases of wine in 2018. But net production has fallen since 2017.
Six of the 12 wineries saw their production drop, one produced the same number of cases, and five increased production numbers. The winery with the biggest increase was Noboleis Vineyards in Augusta, which grew production by 49%.
The two largest wineries, Mount Pleasant Estates and Montelle Winery, experienced modest decreases in production. Like Noboleis, they are located in the Augusta Viticultural Area, America's first federally designated wine-growing area, which encompasses 15 square miles around the town of Augusta, Missouri.
Click here to see St. Louis' largest wineries.
