ST. LOUIS — The 12 largest wineries in the St. Louis area produced 89,031 cases of wine in 2018. But net production has fallen since 2017.

Six of the 12 wineries saw their production drop, one produced the same number of cases, and five increased production numbers. The winery with the biggest increase was Noboleis Vineyards in Augusta, which grew production by 49%.

The two largest wineries, Mount Pleasant Estates and Montelle Winery, experienced modest decreases in production. Like Noboleis, they are located in the Augusta Viticultural Area, America's first federally designated wine-growing area, which encompasses 15 square miles around the town of Augusta, Missouri.

From airline pilot to vineyard owner: A Q&A with Tony Kooyumjian - St. Louis Business Journal There are five wineries in America's oldest federally designated viticultural area. Tony Kooyumjian owns two of them. In conjunction with this week's Largest Wineries List, we spoke with the third-generation winemaker about his career journey. How did you get into wine? I was born and brought up on a vineyard in California that my grandmother opened.

Click here to see St. Louis' largest wineries.

Photos: Largest St. Louis-area wineries produced nearly 100,000 cases in 2017 - St. Louis Business Journal Missouri is wine country, and some of the state's most renowned wineries are only an hour's drive from St. Louis. We decided to rank the largest wineries in the area by how many barrels they produced in 2017. In total, the 17 wineries on the list produced 98,762 cases of wine in 2017.

Other stories

RELATED: The most expensive homes in Wentzville

RELATED: Vegan, gluten-free bakery to open in Southampton neighborhood

RELATED: Narwhal's owners to launch new restaurant concept

RELATED: 2 Missouri cities make Money's 'best places to live' list