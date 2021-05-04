Local arts nonprofit hires new executive director

"I look forward to building upon this strong foundation and attract an array of diverse allies to support our efforts," Jacqueline Dace said

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis ArtWorks, which works to broaden educational and career opportunities for youth through the arts, has named Jacqueline Dace its new executive director.

Dace replaces Priscilla Block, who retired in August after 25 years with the organization.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead the team of such an esteemed organization as St. Louis ArtWorks," Dace said in a statement. "I can't think of anything more timely and rewarding than to further the arts, while providing an opportunity to our youth to expand their minds and share artistic expressions. I look forward to building upon this strong foundation and attract an array of diverse allies to support our efforts."

Prior to joining ArtWorks, Dace was deputy director of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati. She also worked as deputy director and interim executive director of the National Blues Museum in St. Louis from 2016 to 2018. Dace also served as project manager of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, and is the producer of two award-winning documentaries.

In addition, Dace spent more than 15 years working for the Missouri Historical Society, where she birthed three projects highlighting the "diverse and broad scope of the arts and their impacts to St. Louis' youth," officials said.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Jacqueline Dace to lead this next phase of greatness for St. Louis ArtWorks," Erika Wilson, St. Louis ArtWorks board chair, said in a statement.