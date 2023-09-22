A decade ago, this St. Louis bank was accused of redlining. Now it credits diversity for its turnaround.

Today, 70% of the executive team is diverse by race and gender — four white women, three white men, two Black men and one Black woman.

ST. LOUIS — In 2009, Midwest BankCentre was a financial institution accused of intentionally issuing home loans to white communities over Black ones, an issue so severe it drew the attention of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Now, the same federal agency that forced the bank into a consent decree to rectify the issue more than a decade ago is heralding it as an example of the right way to engage in diverse community lending.