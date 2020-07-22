St. Louis-based esports startup Mission Control raises $1.75M in seed funding

"With this funding, we are excited to bring the structure of traditional rec leagues and the excitement of esports to social gamers and their communities"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based esports startup Mission Control said Tuesday it has plans to expand its team and technology after raising $1.75 million in a seed financing round.

The funding was led by Dundee Venture Capital and also included participation from M25, MATH Venture Partners and St. Louis-based Cultivation Capital.

Founded in 2018, Mission Control has developed technology designed to help organizations and intramural sports groups host esports recreational leagues. Its seed funding round comes during a period of explosive growth for the startup, which had 37 beta clients in January and now counts about 160 customers.

“I grew up playing video games with my brother and my friends as a way to spend time together. For us, it was a social activity meant to gather communities just like traditional rec league sports. With this funding, we are excited to bring the structure of traditional rec leagues and the excitement of esports to social gamers and their communities across the country,” said Austin Smith, CEO and founder of Mission Control.

With the seed funding in tow, Smith said Mission Control plans to grow its product, sales teams, platform and the features of its technology. The startup has six full-time employees with plans to grow to a staff of eight in the near future.

