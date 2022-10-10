St. Louis-based global packaging business to expand European reach with acquisition

TricorBraun officials said the acquisition extends the company's European presence and strengthens its position in Europe.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — TricorBraun, the expanding global packaging business based in Creve Coeur, said it has agreed to buy a German glass packaging distributor.

The locally based company said Friday it has agreed to buy Gläser & Flaschen GmbH. Terms of the deal, expected to close in November, weren't disclosed.

Gläser & Flaschen, which provides glass packaging for the preserved food market, will operate as Gläser & Flaschen, a TricorBraun company, after the deal closes.

All of the German company's employees will remain with TricorBraun, officials said, and continue to work out of the company's existing distribution and operations center in Wustermark, a city in Brandenburg, Germany. Stefanie Burmeister is managing director of Gläser & Flaschen.