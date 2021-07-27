Here are the St. Louis area's best hospitals, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report

Barnes-Jewish Hospital came in at No. 17, tied with New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area hospital once again made U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals Honor Roll in the publication’s 2021-2022 national ranking, released Tuesday.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital came in at No. 17, tied with New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital.

U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Honor Roll lists 20 hospitals nationwide that excel across most or all types of care evaluated by the publication. The nation’s No. 1 hospital on the latest U.S. News ranking is Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic, topping the list for the sixth consecutive year.

Barnes-Jewish was Missouri’s only hospital in the national top 20. In Illinois, Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital (No. 10) and Rush University Medical Center (No. 19) also made the Honor Roll.

U.S. News worked with North Carolina-based research organization RTI International to produce its rankings, evaluating more than 4,750 hospitals for this year’s report. The data used in the 2021-2022 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are from a period predating the COVID-19 pandemic and were not affected by the pandemic's impact on hospitals, officials said.

The publication ranks hospitals by 15 areas of specialty care, as well as rating them on 17 “procedures and conditions,” such as stroke and diabetes. In addition to its national ranking, U.S. News ranked hospitals in each state and nearly 100 metro areas.

Barnes-Jewish also came in at No. 1 in the state of Missouri, where 14 hospitals ranked. The hospital is nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties (including cancer and cardiology) and rated “high performing” in one adult specialty and 16 procedures and conditions.