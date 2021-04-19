x
St. Louis ranks 10th among best-paying cities for minorities

The San Jose metro ranked first for full-time minority workers

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis ranks 10th among large U.S. metros in pay for minority workers, according to research by Self Financial.

Median earnings for full-time minority workers, adjusted for cost of living, was $43,729 a year in St. Louis, with actual median earnings of $39,400. However, that compares with actual median earning for all St. Louis full-time workers of $50,000.

The cost of living in St. Louis was 9.9% lower than the U.S. overall average.

The San Jose metro ranked first for full-time minority workers, with $59,195, even adjusted for a 26.7% higher cost of living compared with the national average.

Self Financial, which provides credit-building services, based the results on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

