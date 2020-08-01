ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL-- Pediatricians in St. Louis are working one of the best-paying jobs in the U.S., according to new information from U.S. News & World Report.

As part of its 2020 Best Jobs ranking, U.S. News & World Report also shared data on the Best Paying Cities, which ranks metropolitan statistical areas around the country based on average pay for certain occupations. The salary data used by U.S. News & World Report come from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to the ranking, pediatricians in St. Louis are paid a annual salary of $271,230 — about $100,000 more than the national median for pediatricians, which is $170,560. Here's how St. Louis stacks up among four other metros with the highest average annual salary for pediatricians:

Pediatricians came in at No. 9 on the best-paying jobs list, with a median salary of $170,560, according to U.S. News & World Report's ranking. There are 700 projected pediatrician job openings currently, the ranking said.

Though not listed in the top 25 best-paying jobs in the country, interpreters and translators in St. Louis are among the highest paid at $70,410, the report said. The only other cities that pay more than St. Louis include New York ($76,530); Washington, D.C.; ($79,240) and Austin, Texas ($71,960).

Cities with the most entries for paying among the best in the nation include San Francisco, which has 77 job titles with pay ranking among the best; San Jose, California (64); New York (43); Bridgeport, Connecticut (29); and Seattle (28).

U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the best-paying jobs is one of many featured in its 2020 Best Jobs rankings, which also includes the 100 Best Jobs; Best Health Care Jobs; Best Jobs Without a College Degree, among others.

