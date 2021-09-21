These are St. Louis' best private high schools

A total of 28 local schools appear in the top 50

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area private high schools took six of the top 10 spots among 85 statewide in a new ranking of the best private high schools in Missouri, according to Niche, a Pittsburgh-based provider of information on neighborhoods, colleges and K-12 schools.

A total of 28 local schools appear in the top 50, and one appears in the top 50 private high schools in America. Another local private high school is ranked in the top 100 nationally, while three more, including Saint Louis University High School appear in the top 500 of more than 8,000 schools ranked nationally.

Niche ranks the high schools based on several factors, including the quality of colleges students consider and attend, composite ACT and SAT scores and more.