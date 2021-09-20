These are St. Louis' best public high schools

A total of 30 St. Louis-area schools appear in the top 50

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area schools took nine of the top 10 spots among 172 statewide in a new ranking of the best public high schools in Missouri, according to Niche, a Pittsburgh-based provider of information on neighborhoods, colleges and K-12 schools.

A total of 30 St. Louis-area schools appear in the top 50. Several of the schools also rank nationally, including Ladue Horton Watkins High School, Clayton High School and Lafayette High School, all of which appear in the top 400 of more than 94,000 schools ranked nationally.

Niche ranks the high schools based on several factors.