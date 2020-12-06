Beyond the List: Where to find St. Louis' biggest Metro East businesses

The majority of St. Louis' largest Metro East businesses are based in Madison County

ST. LOUIS — The 25 largest companies in St. Louis’ Metro East region in Illinois earned a combined $17.5 billion in revenue last year.

The two biggest, Dot Foods Inc. ($8.1 billion) and Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. ($3.1 billion), are among the entire region’s 10 largest privately held companies.

The 25 largest Metro East companies employ a combined total of 24,394 people, 8,486 of whom are local.

The firms are spread across a wide geographical area, with 13 in Madison County, seven in St. Clair County, two in Clinton County, and one each in Brown, Greene and Randolph counties.

Industry-wise, the companies are concentrated in the areas of contracting (eight firms), food services (six firms), transportation (four firms) and manufacturing (two firms), with five other firms in other industry categories.

Click here for a look at the largest employers in the Metro East.