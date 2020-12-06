Beyond the List: Where to find St. Louis' biggest Metro East businesses

ST. LOUIS — The 25 largest companies in St. Louis’ Metro East region in Illinois earned a combined $17.5 billion in revenue last year.
The two biggest, Dot Foods Inc. ($8.1 billion) and Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. ($3.1 billion), are among the entire region’s 10 largest privately held companies.
The 25 largest Metro East companies employ a combined total of 24,394 people, 8,486 of whom are local.
The firms are spread across a wide geographical area, with 13 in Madison County, seven in St. Clair County, two in Clinton County, and one each in Brown, Greene and Randolph counties.
Industry-wise, the companies are concentrated in the areas of contracting (eight firms), food services (six firms), transportation (four firms) and manufacturing (two firms), with five other firms in other industry categories.
