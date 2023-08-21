St. Louisan reported to have gifted yacht trip to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

A St. Louis energy tycoon is among the billionaires reported to have gifted Clarence Thomas with expensive trips.

ST. LOUIS — Tony Novelly, chairman of Clayton-based FutureFuel Corp., is among the billionaires reported to have gifted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas with expensive trips.

The trips were among at least 38 destination vacations, underwritten by benefactors, that Thomas was invited to join during his three decades on the Supreme Court, according to ProPublica.

The more than three-dozen vacations cited in ProPublica's report include a previously unreported yacht trip around the Bahamas; 26 private jet flights, with eight more by helicopter; a dozen VIP passes to sporting events, both professional and college; two stays at luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica; and a standing invitation to an exclusive golf club on the Atlantic coast. While some of the hospitality Thomas received might not have required disclosure, he appears to have violated the law by failing to disclose air and yacht trips and expensive sports tickets, according to ethics experts cited by ProPublica.

