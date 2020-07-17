Black executives share stories of how racism has impacted their lives and careers

These stories illustrate how racism does not discriminate by education level or professional status

ST. LOUIS — They should be a wakeup call. A reminder that racism is an insidious monster, with tentacles that reach deep and with an unrelenting grip.

Several weeks ago, as much of the nation was erupting in anger over the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis, we sent a message to the St. Louis business community: It’s time to listen, to take a moment to learn how racism corrodes us and leads to disparities in income, lending, health care, hiring — in all facets of our lives.

In the spirit of following our own message, the St. Louis Business Journal asked a group of seven Black community leaders — accomplished professionals in fields of technology, marketing, law, nonprofits, community advocacy — to share stories of how racism has impacted their lives, impeded their careers and shaped the path they tread today. We also asked them what, in their minds, progress looks like, and what must happen to achieve it.

I want to thank these seven leaders for their willingness to share these experiences with us and our readers.

These were not easy to stories to tell.

They were not easy stories to hear.

But they are powerful.

—Erik Siemers, Editor

