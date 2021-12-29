Ex-Blue Alex Pietrangelo buys a new house in St. Louis

Pietrangelo, who now plays for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, recently purchased homes in St. Louis and Vegas with his wife, Jayne.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Ex-St. Louis Blues star Alex Pietrangelo has returned to town — for real estate.

The longtime Blues captain and defenseman, who now plays with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, in August purchased homes in St. Louis and Vegas with his wife, Jayne.

First, the Pietrangelos purchased a house in the Fienup Farms subdivision in Chesterfield for $1.1 million, according to St. Louis County property records. The 4,127-square-foot house served as a display house. The Pietrangelos purchased it from the builder, Fischer & Frichtel Custom Homes LLC.

Built in 2019, the four-bedroom, four-bath house is in the Rockwood School District. Along with top-of-the-line finishes inside the house, residents of the subdivision have access to a 26-acre lake, 50 acres of common ground and four pickleball courts, according to the real estate listing. The listing agent on the property was Linda Boehmer of The Boehmer Team, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties. Fischer & Frichtel acted as its own agent for the sale.

Also in August, the Pietrangelos sold the 8,321-square-foot Las Vegas mansion they purchased in November 2020 to Golden Knights teammate Max Pacioretty for $6.4 million, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Pietrangelos had purchased the house, in Summerlin near the Golden Knights’ practice arena, for $6 million, according to the Review-Journal.

The Pietrangelos then bought a smaller house in Las Vegas, also in Summerlin, for $1.87 million. Built in 2016, the two-story house has 4,000 square feet, four bedrooms, five baths and a pool, according to Clark County property records.

Pietrangelo, 31, first signed with the Blues as a rookie in 2008. A seven-year, $45.5 million contract followed in 2013, worth about $6.5 million a year. After serving as captain during the 2019 run to the franchise’s Stanley Cup, Pietrangelo signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Golden Knights, with an average annual value of $8.8 million.