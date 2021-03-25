St. Louis Blues Alumni Association launches COVID-19 relief fund to assist small businesses

Businesses interested in seeking funding can apply for the aid starting on Monday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues Alumni Association has teamed up with a local community foundation to launch a new fund assisting businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Blues Alumni Association and YouthBridge Community Foundation, in partnership with law firm Doster, Ullom and Boyle LLC, have established the Blues Alumni Assistance Fund. The fund will target St. Louis-area small businesses “severely affected” by the pandemic and provide one-time grants of up to $15,000.

Businesses interested in seeking funding can apply for the aid starting on Monday.

Blues Alumni Association President Bruce Affleck, who played with the Blues for five seasons in the 1970s, said the group’s assistance fund was inspired by a similar project initiated by digital media company Barstool Sports. Barstool has created the Barstool Fund, which has raised more than $37 million to aid small businesses during the pandemic.

“We stole (the idea) from them, to be honest with you,” Affleck said.

The Blues Alumni Association is seeking to raise $300,000 for its fund. It has provided $50,000 to the fundraising effort. An anonymous donor has committed to match the $300,000, which would bring the fund’s total to a potential $600,000. The Blues Alumni Association has so far raised $56,015, according to its website.