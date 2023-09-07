Blues ink extension agreement for radio broadcasts

The Blues and Hubbard Radio have inked a five-year extension for the team’s games to be aired on 101 ESPN (101.1 FM) through the 2027-28 National Hockey League season, the companies said in a news release. The team's games will continue to be broadcast by play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber and color analyst Joey Vitale.

“Our partnership with Hubbard over the past four seasons has been a tremendous asset for our organization,” Chris Zimmerman, president and CEO of the Blues, said in a statement. “This extension will allow us to continue to expand our reach, explore new revenue streams and collaborate across multiple platforms to bring the latest and greatest Blues content to our passionate fan base.”