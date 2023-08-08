A local musician will team-up with the St. Louis Blues new branding campaign

He has served as music adviser on a new song to be played in the team’s pre-game introduction video during its 2023-24 season.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have teamed up with a local musician as part of the National Hockey League team’s new marketing campaign focused on its musical origins.

The Blues said blues musician Marquise Knox has served as music adviser on a new song to be played in the team’s pre-game introduction video during its 2023-24 season.

Knox’s appointment as music advisor coincides with the team's debut this summer of a new branding campaign focused on the franchise's musical history and roots. The team's name stems from the W.C. Handy song “St. Louis Blues.”

The Blues' marketing campaign for the 2023-24 season carries a tagline of “rhythm and blues," replacing the “All Together Now” campaign in use since 2017.

The Blues said in a news release that Knox recorded his first studio album in 2007 and has played in tours in Europe. A team spokesperson said Knox's live shows include an original song called “Are You Ready for The Blues."