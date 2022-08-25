St. Louis-based cannabidiol retailer CBD Kratom grows local footprint

The new CBD Kratom featuring Mr. Nice Guy has about seven employees and is still hiring.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — CBD Kratom, a St. Louis-based retailer of cannabidiol, or CBD, products, has expanded with a new St. Louis-area location.

The retailer opened a new shop at 1560 Veterans Memorial Parkway in St. Charles last week, featuring a section for affiliate company Mr. Nice Guy, a St. Louis-exclusive brand of smoke shops.

The Mr. Nice Guy operation relocated to the space from its own previous store at 1550 Veterans Memorial Parkway, where it had been located since December 2017, a spokeswoman said. Mr. Nice Guy's old location was about 2,500 square feet and the new shop combined with CBD Kratom is about 3,000 square feet, officials said.

The company paid about $250,000 to build-out the new shop, according to the spokeswoman.

The new CBD Kratom featuring Mr. Nice Guy has about seven employees and is still hiring, she said.

The 1560 Veterans Memorial Parkway building is owned by an entity affiliated with CBD Kratom. The company's principals "recognized this was a great area for development and purchased the land next to the original Mr. Nice Guy and built the brand new shopping center in 2020," the spokeswoman told the Business Journal in a statement.

"When you walk through the door, you'll be introduced to a store experience that feels welcoming and intentional," Ocean Cohen, CBD Kratom's director of retail growth and development, said in a press release. "The new store was designed with our customers in mind, flowing through the space to include an area that specifically highlights the Mr. Nice Guy brand."

Mr. Nice Guy offers vaporizers, pipes, hookahs, rolling papers and electronic cigarettes, among other products.

Read more of the story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.