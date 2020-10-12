St. Louis Cardinals move forward with 2021 season ticket plans

"We want our season ticket holders to be 100% confident returning to Busch Stadium when the time is right"

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are moving forward with plans for the 2021 season.

The team on Wednesday said 2021 invoices are available for its season ticket holders. Major League Baseball earlier this year released a complete schedule for the 2021 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic could potentially impact those plans.

MLB this year completed a truncated season due to the pandemic, but with teams, including the Cardinals, playing to largely empty stadiums.

In a letter to season ticket holders, Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said the team has altered its payment plans to offer “maximum flexibility.” Season ticket holders will be able to pay for their season tickets in full or use a payment plan. The Cardinals are also providing fans the chance to opt out of their 2021 season tickets

“We want our season ticket holders to be 100% confident returning to Busch Stadium when the time is right – and acknowledge that the right time may be different for different people. Consequently, you will have the option to 'opt out' of your 2021 season ticket plan for one year, while retaining your seating location and seniority for 2022,” Dewitt said in his letter.

Those would decide to opt out will have to provide a 25% deposit on their account by Jan. 15, 2021.

