St. Louis Cardinals draw big TV ratings in team's return

Local television ratings for the Cardinals three opening games played this past weekend at Busch Stadium were up significantly from last year’s first contests

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals fans weren’t in the stands at Busch Stadium this weekend to see their team in person, but they were watching from the couch.

Local television ratings for the Cardinals three opening games played this past weekend at Busch Stadium were up significantly from last year’s first contests. Friday night’s home opener had a household rating of 12.5, a figure 19% above last year’s home opener and 79% higher than the Cardinals’ first game of the 2019 season. The 12.5 rating is also higher than any broadcast aired on Fox Sports Midwest during the 2019 season. The highest telecasts of the 2019 season had household ratings of 11.3.

The ratings are a percentage of homes in the St. Louis market tuned in, on average, at any given point during a game.

For the entire three-game series against the Pirates, the telecasts aired on Fox Sports Midwest averaged a 9.6 household rating. Saturday and Sunday’s games have household ratings of 7.9 and 8.4, respectively.

Fox Sports Midwest said Friday’s home opener was the highest-rated television program in St. Louis in the past four months and most watched sporting event locally since the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. The Cardinals’ high TV ratings come as the team is currently playing home games without fans at Busch Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for the full story.

The home opener had a higher rating than any game aired on Fox Sports Midwest during the 2019 season.​ https://t.co/XdboFmH15F — STLBusinessJournal (@stlouisbiz) July 28, 2020