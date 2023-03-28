St. Louis Cardinals’ economic impact expected to increase with 2023 season

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are again expecting large crowds this upcoming season, with a report published Monday projecting that more fans filling into Busch Stadium will provide a significant economic impact for the region.

The upcoming Cardinals season, which begins Thursday, is projected to produce $350.2 million in economic activity in St. Louis this year, according to an annual analysis produced by economic development group Greater St. Louis Inc. and tourism agency Explore St. Louis. That includes an estimated $153.3 million in direct spending from fans for purchases including tickets, lodging, food and entertainment. Another $196.9 million is expected in indirect spending, which accounts for business spending stemming from and related to Cardinals games.