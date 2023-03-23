New Forbes valuation puts Cardinals at No. 10 team in MLB

The estimated value of the St. Louis Cardinals rose slightly to $2.6 billion in Forbes’ annual rankings.

ST. LOUIS — The estimated value of the St. Louis Cardinals rose slightly to $2.6 billion in Forbes’ annual rankings, compared with $2.5 billion a year ago.

Forbes’ rankings, published Thursday, have the Cardinals listed at No. 10 in its ranking of the valuations of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams. The Cardinals’ estimated valuation increased 4% year over year, compared with the league average of 12% growth. MLB franchises on average are valued at $2.3 billion, per Forbes.

The New York Yankees earned the top spot, with a $7.1 billion valuation, while the Miami Marlins were last in the league with a value of $1 billion.

“The eroding economics of regional sports networks made little difference: Major League Baseball teams are still hot assets,” the report said.

Forbes said its new rankings set a record for the highest average valuation of an MLB franchise, which comes as MLB teams in the 2022 season set a record with $10.3 billion in revenue, up 7.8% year over year.

