After bad season, Cardinals will look to increase payroll — even as revenue falls

“We're trying to be aggressive in ensuring that it's a one time blip for us,” DeWitt said.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals plan to be “aggressive” in returning to the club’s winning ways in 2024, with plans to increase payroll even as the club budgets for a decrease in revenue next season, President Bill DeWitt III said.

“We do believe when we’re looking toward 2024, we’re trying to compete,” DeWitt said in an interview Thursday.

Those offseason plans come as the Cardinals in 2023 experienced their first losing season since 2007, finishing last in the National League Central Division. The Cardinals finished with a record of 71-91, the club’s worst regular season record since its current ownership, led by Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr., took over the club in 1995.