Cardinals TV ratings fall sharply amid first losing season since 2007

The Cardinals’ 150 games that aired on Bally Sports Midwest had a 5.2 household rating, or an average of 66,000 households. That equates to an average of 102,000 viewers per game, down 28% from the team’s 2022 season, according to data from Nielsen. The ratings are a percentage of homes in the St. Louis market tuned in, on average, at any given point during a game. They do not include streaming figures on Bally Sports’ app.