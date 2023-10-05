Cardinals TV ratings fall sharply amid first losing season since 2007

ST. LOUIS — Local television ratings for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023 fell sharply as the Major League Baseball club endured its first losing season since 2007.
The Cardinals’ 150 games that aired on Bally Sports Midwest had a 5.2 household rating, or an average of 66,000 households. That equates to an average of 102,000 viewers per game, down 28% from the team’s 2022 season, according to data from Nielsen. The ratings are a percentage of homes in the St. Louis market tuned in, on average, at any given point during a game. They do not include streaming figures on Bally Sports’ app.
Despite the year-over-year decline, the Cardinals finished the 2023 season ranking second in MLB for local television ratings, trailing only the Philadelphia Phillies. It marks the 24th consecutive season in which the Cardinals have ranked fourth or better in MLB for local television viewership, according to Bally Sports.