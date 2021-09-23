St. Louis Cardinals' TV ratings soar as team continues winning streak

There's been a significant uptick in fans who flocked to their televisions the past two weeks as the Cardinals have won 11 games in a row

ST. LOUIS — As the St. Louis Cardinals continue to reel off wins, their TV ratings have become a grand slam.

There's been a significant uptick in fans who flocked to their televisions the past two weeks as the Cardinals have won 11 games in a row and surged into a playoff spot. Through Wednesday night's game, ratings for the Cardinals’ contests aired on Bally Sports Midwest during the team’s winning streak have increased 39% from the rest of the season, according to figures from Nielsen. Those telecasts are averaging an 8.2 household rating, up from an average rating of 5.9 for games prior to the team beginning its winning streak on Sept. 11.

The ratings are a percentage of homes in the St. Louis market tuned in, on average, at any given point during a game.

Tuesday night’s game, which marked the Cardinals 10th victory in a row, drew the largest ratings of the season for Bally Sports Midwest. The game averaged a 10.3 household rating, drawing 217,000 viewers at its highest point, according to the figures from Nielsen. The second most-watch game of the season was the team’s home opener, with an average household rating of 10.1. Six of the games during the winning streak are among Bally Sports Midwest's 10 highest-rated telecasts this season.

Overall, the Cardinals’ 2021 regular season television ratings are up 13% from last year’s shortened season. The team’s 55 games that aired on Bally Sports Midwest in 2020 averaged a 5.4 household rating.