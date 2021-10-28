St. Louis Children's Hospital adds specialty center in south St. Louis County

Services and features offered by the center include outpatient surgery, imaging and therapy services

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis Children's Hospital has added a new specialty care center in south St. Louis County to give patients easier access to Washington University physicians.

The 77,000-square-foot St. Louis Children's Specialty Care Center is located near I-55 and Butler Hill Road, at 5114 MidAmerica Plaza.

"This new center brings the nationally-recognized care of St. Louis Children's and the world-class Washington University Physicians closer to more of our community's children and families, and we will continue to explore opportunities for making the services of Missouri's No. 1 children's hospital increasingly available and accessible," Trish Lollo, president of St. Louis Children's Hospital, said in a statement.

Officials declined to share investment costs for the project, which has been in the works for the past three years. Holland Construction and Archimages worked on the facility as the general contractor and architect, respectively. According to Angie Woods, manager of ambulatory operations at the center, the facility has 100 to 125 employees who rotate in and out of the building.

St. Louis Children's Hospital operates another specialty care center at 13001 N. Outer 40 Road in Town Country, which opened its doors in 2015.

Services and features offered by the south county center include outpatient surgery, imaging and therapy services, as well as Washington University Physicians pediatric outpatient clinics such as audiology, genetics, neurology and plastic surgery, among others.

