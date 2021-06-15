Where St. Louis' children's hospitals rate in latest U.S. News rankings

St. Louis Children's Hospital, a BJC HealthCare facility, ranks No. 1 among children's hospitals in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area children's hospitals ranked highly for a number of specialties in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-'22 rating of the nation's best pediatric care facilities, and one topped the state ranking overall.

St. Louis Children's Hospital, a BJC HealthCare facility, ranks No. 1 among children's hospitals in Missouri, according to the report. The facility is one of only eight among the 193 evaluated to rank in the top 25 in all 10 specialties examined.

St. Louis Children’s rankings in each of those specialties are: neurology and neurosurgery, No. 7; orthopedics, No. 7; pulmonology, No. 9; gastroenterology, No. 10; urology, No. 12; cardiology and heart surgery, No. 17; nephrology, No. 20; neonatology, No 21; diabetes and endocrinology, No. 23; and cancer, No. 25.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital ranks No. 3 among Missouri's children's hospitals, according to U.S. News. The facility also ranked nationally in six children's specialties: neonatal care, No. 30; urology, No. 36; gastroenterology and GI surgery, No. 40; cardiology and heart surgery, No. 45; pulmonology, No. 48; and cancer, No. 49.

Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis, a children's orthopedic facility, ranked No. 7 nationally for pediatric orthopedics.

In its "honor roll" rankings of the best children's hospitals nationwide, U.S. News rated Boston Children's Hospital at No. 1. In the publication's regional rankings, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center topped the list in the Midwest.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.