St. Louis chocolatier opens 2nd storefront, expands production space

The new location serves as a production as well as retail space for Bijoux’s handcrafted and specialty chocolates

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Bijoux, a local chocolatier, has expanded its production capacity with the opening of a second location.

The business last week opened its second shop, at 7930 Big Bend Blvd., in Webster Groves' Old Orchard district. The new location serves as a production as well as retail space for Bijoux’s handcrafted and specialty chocolates, as it quickly outgrew its original storefront that opened in 2020, owner Meggie Mobley said.

The shop’s original location at 13014 Manchester Rd. in Des Peres will remain open, but all the shop’s chocolate production will move to the Webster Grove space, she said.

Bijoux makes and sells artisanal bonbons, offering flavors such as salted caramel (the store's bestseller, according to Mobley), tiramisu, raspberry and more. Mobley also crafts chocolate bars with flavors including candied ginger or cinnamon and cayenne; and snacks such as toffees and caramels.

Plans for the new space began coming together earlier this year.

Mobley said she began leasing the space at the end of May, with demolition and construction beginning in August and wrapping up last month. Construction was handled by Maryland Heights-based Vanstar Construction and involved totally overhauling the space, which previously held a clothing store.

Around $160,000 was invested in the new location, about one-third of which stemmed from new equipment costs to expand the shop’s chocolate-making capacity, she said.

Mobley said she chose to open the company’s second location in Webster Groves for a few reasons: The area is more walkable, emphasizes small businesses and offers lower rent prices compared with the West County properties she considered.