City of St. Louis proposes spending 7.1% more in 2024

City Budget Director Paul Payne made an initial presentation to the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, the three-member top fiscal body, on Wednesday , the first in a series of steps toward finalizing the budget, which takes effect July 1.

Estimate and Apportionment, made up of Mayor Tishaura Jones, Aldermanic President Megan Green and Comptroller Darlene Green, is to meet April 24 to approve the fiscal 2024 budget, which will then go to the Board of Aldermen, which can remove, but not add, line items. If the Board of Aldermen doesn't pass the budget, the budget passed by Estimate and Apportionment will take effect.