Dennis Moore departs St. Louis CITY SC for NFL's Denver Broncos

ST. LOUIS — One of St. Louis CITY SC's first C-suite hires is departing the team for a similar role with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos announced March 23 that Dennis Moore, CITY SC's chief revenue officer, has been hired as the franchise's chief commercial officer, a position the NFL team said involves managing revenue generation for the organization and its stadium, Empower Field at Mile High. Prior to joining CITY SC, Moore held sales and marketing roles with the Broncos from 2003 to 2019. Moore worked for the Baltimore Ravens before his initial tenure with the Broncos.

Moore's last day with CITY SC is April 14.

Moore joined St. Louis City SC as chief revenue officer in January 2020, just months after MLS awarded St. Louis an expansion team in August 2019. He has managed the team's revenue streams, including its efforts to launch ticketing, secure corporate sponsors and build out marketing initiatives.