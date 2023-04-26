x
St. Louis CITY SC hires former Manchester City executive to lead day-to-day operations

Gigliani will begin his tenure with CITY SC this summer, pending receiving his U.S. employment visa, the club said.
Credit: St. Louis CITY SC
Diego Gigliani will join St. Louis City SC after having worked for the past decade at England-based City Football Group, which owns soccer clubs across the globe, including Manchester City FC of the English Premier League and MLS' New York City FC.

ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer franchise St. Louis CITY SC has added to its leadership, hiring a president and general manager to oversee its day-to-day operations.

Diego Gigliani has been hired as president and general manager, CITY SC said Wednesday. Gigliani will join CITY SC after having worked for the past decade at England-based City Football Group, which owns soccer clubs across the globe, including Manchester City FC of the English Premier League and MLS' New York City FC. Gigliani will begin his tenure with CITY SC this summer, pending receiving his U.S. employment visa, the club said.

In his roles with CITY SC, Gigliani will oversee its day-to-day operations, including its sporting, revenue, marketing, experience, operations, administration and community departments.

