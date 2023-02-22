St. Louis City SC inks deal with Audacy for radio broadcasts of its matches

City SC begins its 2023 MLS season Saturday with an away match against Austin FC in Austin, Texas.

ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC announced its radio partners Wednesday, as it prepares to begin its inaugural season in the coming days.

City SC has reached an agreement with Audacy St. Louis, part of Philadelphia-based Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), to have its games broadcast on local station KYKY (Y98.1 FM). The partnership also includes plans to air additional City SC-focused programming on KMOX (1120 AM), which is also owned by Audacy.

The team has also partnered with KXOK (102.9 FM) to air Spanish broadcasts of its games. Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

City SC begins its 2023 MLS season Saturday with an away match against Austin FC in Austin, Texas. Following its season opener, City SC will play its first home game March 4 at CityPark when it hosts Charlotte FC.

