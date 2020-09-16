St. Louis City SC makes key hire ahead of season ticket deposit launch

City SC has named Edmound Elzy as its vice president of ticket sales and service

ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC said Tuesday it has hired a key executive to build out its ticketing operations.

City SC has named Edmound Elzy as its vice president of ticket sales and service. The announcement of the hire comes as the club readies to launch its season ticket deposit program Wednesday. Elzy will work with Chief Revenue Officer Dennis Moore to launch and build out City SC's ticket sales operations, the club said.

“With Edmound on our team, I’m completely confident in our ability to continue to build toward our goal for a best-in-class front office and club,” Moore said in a statement. “We may have lofty aspirations, but it’s because we know what the St. Louis region deserves. Edmound is a leader, an expert in ticket sales and has the zeal to bring communities together through sports, making him perfect for this role and this City.”

Prior to joining City SC, Elzy most recently was director of ticket sales and service for the Orange Bowl Committee. The Orange Bowl Committee is based in South Florida and stages the NCAA's annual Orange Bowl as well as other sports and entertainment events. Before that, Elzy worked for eight years with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers in roles that involved premium ticket and suite sales.

City SC's upcoming season ticket deposit launch will provide the club with its first peek at ticket sales demand. The deposits will give fans the chance to reserve their spot in line to purchase season tickets for City SC's first season in 2023. The expansion club has said it plans to begin selling single-game tickets for its inaugural season in early 2023.

Elzy’s appointment is the latest in a slew of hires announced in the past month by City SC’s front office. The club on Aug. 17 named Lutz Pfannenstiel as its sporting director and has since hired two consultants to help establish its on-field operations

City SC’s continued build-out of its front office follows the release earlier this summer of its team name, colors and crest. The club was awarded as MLS’ 28th franchise in August 2019.