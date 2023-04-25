Here's how St. Louis City SC ranks among top MLS clubs for merchandise, jersey sales

The strong merchandise sales come as City SC has gotten off to a hot start in its inaugural season.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC started its 2023 season at the top of the Major League Soccer standings. The pitch isn’t the only place where the expansion franchise is a league leader.

City SC, currently playing its first season, has also jumped to a leading position in MLS for merchandise sales, ranking in the top five among the league’s 29 teams. The club ranked in the top five among MLS teams for merchandise sales in 2022, prior to playing its first games, and again was a top five club in the first quarter of 2023, said City SC Chief Experience Officer Matt Sebek. City SC didn’t disclose specific merchandise sales figures.

The strong merchandise sales come as City SC has gotten off to a hot start in its inaugural season, posting a record so far of 6-2-1, currently tied for first place in MLS’ Western Conference.

