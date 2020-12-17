Take a peek inside St. Louis City SC's stadium site as construction reaches key milestone

City SC’s 22,500-seat stadium, slated to open in 2022, will anchor a development that’ll span more than 30 acres in Downtown West

ST. LOUIS — The future home of St. Louis’ Major League Soccer franchise is starting to take shape.

Construction crews this week completed a significant milestone on the development of St. Louis City SC’s Downtown West stadium project, putting the first steel beam in place for the stadium. The steel erection comes 10 months after crews began construction on the project and marks a key step in the continued buildout of the $461 million project.

City SC’s 22,500-seat stadium, slated to open in 2022, will anchor a development that’ll span more than 30 acres in Downtown West. The stadium will be located north of Market Street and its offices and training facility will be south of Market. A joint venture called MAK, which consists of St. Louis-based firms Alberici Corp. and L. Keeley Construction and Minneapolis-based Mortenson, is general contractor on the project.

During a tour of the stadium construction on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent II Denver Callahan said crews so far have moved about 338,000 yards of dirt to make way for the future stadium and that the project altogether will include more than 10 million pounds of steel. Work on the stadium’s concrete foundation began in May and is about 60% completed, he said.

About 170 construction workers are currently operating at the site, with plans for that figure to increase after the start of 2021. Nearly 800 construction workers will be on site at the project’s peak, which Callahan expects to be around late year or early 2022.