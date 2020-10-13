Civic groups' mega-merger puts spotlight on a holdout

At least one other high-profile business group, the Regional Business Council, is to be left on its own, prompting questions about the reasons why

ST. LOUIS — Talk around a planned merger of private-sector business groups has focused not just on the five entities involved, but those that aren't.

The Business Journal reported Wednesday that the St. Louis Regional Chamber, AllianceSTL, Civic Progress, Downtown STL Inc. and Arch to Park would look to merge under one banner by the end of the year, in a move that would greatly alter the region's civic landscape. It also seems to be at least partially influenced by some of the organizations' financial positions. Jason Hall, leader of Arch to Park, is spearheading the effort.

"They would seem to be a natural member of such a coalition," said Terry Jones, professor emeritus at the University of Missouri-St. Louis who's written about fragmentation in the region.

He said the organization "pairs up" with Civic Progress because they represent large companies. While Civic Progress represents 33 super-large firms or organizations, the RBC says it has more than 110 members. Jones also noted that the RBC was spun-off from the Chamber, when it was called the Regional Chamber and Growth Association, in 2000.

"The RBC has grown to be a real powerhouse in regionalism, in terms of membership and activity," Jones said. "So it's a bit of a puzzle why they're not part of the mix."

But Kathy Osborn, the organization's CEO since its inception, said via email that the RBC focuses on issues beyond just economic development, such as education, public safety, diverse talent development and philanthropic investments "in our neediest neighborhoods."

"We feel we can better serve the St. Louis region by using our collective strength to being a strategic partner, collaborator and funder on initiatives of common concern with this new endeavor," Osborn continued.

Founded as a representative of the leaders of "mid-cap" companies in the region, the RBC now says its mission is to unite and engage members on business, civic and philanthropic affairs. The nonprofit, in its most recent available tax filing, reported revenue and expenses of about $2.6 million in 2018. Osborn, a former UMSL administrator, made total compensation of $573,995 in 2018.

