St. Louis College of Pharmacy to change its name

The college is now known as University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A local college will change its name to build on the school’s recent program expansion.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy is now known as University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, according to a release. The university includes its Doctor of Pharmacy program and the College of Arts and Sciences, which houses its undergraduate program, according to a release.

Leaders say the change reflects the school’s rich history in pharmacy education and its recent academic expansion in the health sciences.

“Our new name is the culmination of a long, thoughtful process that has been several years in the making,” said JoAnne Levy, vice president of Mercy Research and chair of the university’s board of trustees. “Through the commitment of the Board and the University, we have established a strategic direction for the institution that is reflected in both our brand identity and our strategic plan. This direction is designed to demonstrate our leadership within pharmacy education and the larger health care and higher education industries. It will help us continue to evolve in order to expand our impact and relevance in the greater health care ecosystem.”

“As we continue to build a community of discovery and health care-focused academic programs that prepare students for success in pharmacy and a range of other health care professions, our new University designation better represents the breadth of our academic and research programs,” said John Pieper, president of the university. “For students and alumni pursuing careers outside of pharmacy, our name now reflects the variety of educational programs we provide and better positions them for success.”