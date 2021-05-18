Local comic shop to open second location this summer

"After a year of surviving COVID, we are extremely proud to be able to expand our small business to a new location"

ST. LOUIS — A local comic store with one existing location on South Grand Avenue is expanding by adding a second spot at the intersection of South Jefferson Avenue and Cherokee Street.

Apotheosis Comics will open the 1,500-square-foot space, which is about 30% larger than its existing location, Aug. 21 to coincide with Free Comic Book Day. Foam Coffee & Beer previously occupied the space before closing its doors in December 2019.

"After a year of surviving COVID, we are extremely proud to be able to expand our small business to a new location," co-owner Martin Casas said in a statement. "Having two venues allows us to broaden what we can provide to our community."

Apotheosis' new location at 3359 S. Jefferson Ave. will offer an expanded selection of pop culture items, graphic novels and art. The comic shop will also add a to-go coffee service in partnership with a local coffee company later this fall. Officials did not share who the partnership is with.

The design of the shop will include white walls with black trim designed to look like larger-than-life panels, officials said. Video game cabinets inside the store will offer customers hundreds of games. In addition, customers will be able to enjoy canned cocktails and beers inside the store or on the sidewalk patio, which can seat up to 50.

Martin and his team are investing $70,000 to revamp the new space, which will include upgrades to the sidewalk for patio seating. Vanessa Carroll is designing the space, and Tom Noerper is the general contractor.